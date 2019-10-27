What’s your favorite Halloween candy?

A recent survey by CandyStore.com suggests the candy of choice in Florida is Skittles.

Hmmm.

Skittles are pretty good, but we’re not sure how that choice is going to fly in the Florida Panhandle.

That’s why we’re asking YOU to tell us which candy is your favorite.

Take a second to vote in our poll below. After folks have had a day or so to cast their clicks we’ll announce the results on our Facebook and twitter pages.

Sorry, you are using an unsupported browser. This page will not display correctly.Please click here to upgrade to a newer browser. /**/