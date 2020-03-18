Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to “cancel large gatherings of over 250 people,” and out of an abundance of caution, the City of Milton has today announced that they will suspend the upcoming Spring schedule of the popular Bands on the Blackwater Concert Series, scheduled to begin on March 27, until further notice.

“While there are no known cases of the COVID-19 virus within the City of Milton, we would like to keep it that way,” said City Manager Randy Jorgenson. “We take our responsibility to safeguard the health, safety and welfare of our residents very seriously.”

Although no decision has yet been made to alter any other programs of the city, staff strongly encourages participants in the city’s senior program’s at the Milton Community Center to carefully consider their continued participation in light of the known risk the virus presents to senior citizens, especially those with other underlying health conditions.

“At this time, we do not want to completely cancel our senior programs altogether,” said City of Milton Parks Director Johnny Norton, “but we do want our seniors to carefully evaluate the current situation and make an informed decision to avoid any unnecessary health risk.”

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Norton said.