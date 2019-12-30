Start next year feeling in charge of your life. These 10 tasks will help.

1. Reflect on the past year – wins, losses and the little things that made you happy.

It’s easy to get lost strategizing New Year’s resolutions, but don’t forget about the year you spent 365 days with. Spend some time reflecting about what things worked well over the past year and what things didn’t.

2. Buy a new planner and actually start filling it out.

Don’t wait until the end of January to purchase a new planner or desk calendar. If you buy it early, you can start putting in those birthdays you forget until Facebook reminds you, the annual dentist and doctor appointments and the self-care schedule I suggest you plan in No. 9. Starting your agenda early might inspire you to schedule some appointments in advance.

3. Clean the crevices in your home you avoided all year.

Haven’t switched out your air filters lately? What about that pesky lint trap in the dryer? Or how about the floorboards you never cleaned? Now is the time.

While you don’t have to clean the windows, walls and faucets every single day, at least once a year is probably a safe bet.

4. Consider some car maintenance. Your whip is begging for it.

Has your car been making a squeaky noise? Admit it; you noticed.

Take your car to the shop. Get an oil change. Check the tire pressure. Breeze through a car wash. Vacuum the interior. Do all the things you know your four-wheel child needs.

Fill up your gas tank while you’re at it.

5. Clear the photos off your cellphone.

It’s time, seriously. If you keep receiving an annoying message saying your phone storage is full, it’s time to clear off the photos. Transfer them to your computer or a flash drive, so you will have room for all your new memories next year.

6. Freshen up your wardrobe.

Now, I don’t mean go out and buy a bunch of trendy clothes. What I mean is throw away those socks with the holes, shoes that hurt your feet and denim that no longer fits. Start off the year with fresh necessities, such as socks, undergarments, shoes and belts.

7. Check your voicemail.

That old thing? Yes. We know voicemails are so last decade, but it doesn’t mean your voicemail inbox is empty. Check it to be sure, and then clear it out. You might login to your email while you’re at it.

8. Get a haircut.

When it comes to your health, don’t forget hair health. Get a haircut before the end of the year. While you’re at it, schedule an appointment for next year and put it in your new planner.

9. Schedule in self-care.

Self-care is exactly what you think it means, anything that amounts to caring for yourself. Whether it’s a guided meditation, massage, exercise or even a difficult conversation with a loved one, write it in your planner. It will hold you accountable to the most important person in your life — you.

10. Reconnect with loved ones.

Almost no one gets neglected more than the people we love. Consider calling, emailing, texting or visiting a friend or family member you haven’t reached out to in a while. They might always be there for you when it counts, but don’t forget, it always counts. Life is short. Don’t forget about your day ones.