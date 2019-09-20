MILTON — Here is a list of scheduled faith-based services and events. Send church announcements to faith@srpressgazette.com at least two weeks in advance.

Pine Level schedules homecoming

JAY — Pine Level Baptist Church will have its annual homecoming celebration 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at 3300 Pine Level Church Road, Jay, with a special hour of music and fellowship. At 11 a.m., guest speakers Gaylon and Becky Calloway will minister. Lunch will follow.

First Church presents Christian sermon series, Fifth Sunday celebration

MILTON — First Church Milton will present "Christian to the Core," a fall series of sermons based on Psalms 1:3. The series continues during the 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 6830 Berryhill Road, Milton. It includes weekly "Core Reflections" conversations to cultivate a relationship with Christ.

For the Fifth Sunday celebration, Sunday School classes will meet at 8:46 a.m. with worship at 10:01 a.m. Sept. 29. The sermon that day is "Multiplication of Disciples," and the fifth message in the "Christian to the Core" series. Afterward, attendees will enjoy dinner on the grounds. Visit firstchurchmilton.org for more information.

First United Methodist of Pace lists September schedule

PACE — Activities at the First United Methodist Church of Pace, 4540 Chumuckla Highway, are listed below.

• 11 a.m. Sept. 21, Megan’s Love picnic with the homeless.

• 4:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Stephen Ministry.

• 6 p.m. Sept. 23, Praise Band practice.

• 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 fellowship dinner, followed by Bible studies for all ages at 6:20 p.m..

• 11 a.m. Sept. 27, Megan's Love picnic with the homeless.

• Sept. 28 Sunday services, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. coffee and doughnuts, and 10:10 a.m. worship.

Call 850-994-5608 for details.

Baha'is of Santa Rosa present video, schedule celebration

MILTON — The Baha'is of Santa Rosa County have scheduled the following events.

•A free presentation of a video on advancing racial harmony in the community will be shown 6 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Gracey Room of the Milton Community Center, 5629 Byrom St. A question-and-answer period will follow and light refreshments will be served. It is open to the public.

•A community-building initiative and celebration for families and friends is schedule for the community. Hours are 3-6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Carpenter's Park, Munson Highway, Milton. Join the Baha'is for the afternoon, featuring food and drinks, face painting, hip-hop dancing, kid's crafts, and story time. The event is free and everyone is welcome.

Contact daffraneeze@gmail.com or 850-623-5315 for details on either event.

RECURRING

BAGDAD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The Sept. 22 service at Bagdad UMC includes Holy Communion, and the message is "Go Figure!” Contemporary worship is 8:30 a.m. Sundays in the fellowship hall, and a traditional service is 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary at 4540 Forsyth St., Bagdad. The Rev. Robert Warren presents a well-studied, heartfelt message from the Holy Bible that gives inspiration to daily lives. 850-626-1948.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF MILTON: Worship services are 9 a.m. Sundays, followed by a coffee social at 10 a.m. and Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. at 5203 Elmira St., Milton. FPC Milton's Open Hearts Ministry, a Bible study group for adults with special needs, meets 6 p.m. Mondays.

DESTINY BIBLE CHURCH: Worship service is 10 a.m. Sundays. Wednesday’s Reflect, Share, Study is 7 p.m. at 4867 W. Spencer Field Road, Pace.

PLEASANT GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Events include 10 a.m. Sunday school, 11 a.m. worship service, 6 p.m. men’s and women’s studies and 7 p.m. worship service. Wednesday night Building Tomorrow’s Church meetings are at 7 p.m. The church is at 11130 Highway 87 N., Milton.

MILTON FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD: Worship 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6163 Dogwood Drive, Milton. The food pantry is open on the first and third Tuesday of each month 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the clothes closet is open the first Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. in the gym unless otherwise specified. However, the clothes closet is closed in January. Details: 623-2854.

THE WAY, A UNITED METHODIST CONGREGATION: 10 a.m. Sunday worship; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday dinner and Bible study at 4701 School Lane, Pace.