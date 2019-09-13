They might not seem like an obvious pairing, but faith and fitness work well together.

Many Northwest Florida churches and other venues have found creative ways to integrate worship into exercise, using tools such as Scripture, Christian music and meditation.

Dave Barkalow, the pastor of Fort Walton Beach First United Methodist Church, doesn’t think it’s an odd combination. His divinity school has an entire section devoted to wellness to promote physical, spiritual and emotional wholeness, he said.

“Everything we have is a gift from God, including our bodies,” Barkalow said. “We show love and respect to our Creator when we take care of the creation he’s given us.”

Ashlyn Seay, the associate recreation director at Crosspoint Church, thinks the key benefit to these faith-based fitness classes is community.

“Working out together helps us build community, and that’s what we’re all about,” Seay said. “Building communities so we can have people to walk through our journey together.”

Check out these faith-based fitness classes in Northwest Florida.

FITNESS

Refit Rev + Flow

Many local places offer this faith-based aerobics class.

Crestview

• First United Methodist Church Crestview, 599 8th Ave., at 8:45 a.m. Mondays and Fridays.

• Crosspoint North Crestview campus, 6268 Old Bethel Road, at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. For more information, visit Facebook.com/groups/REFITCRESTVIEW.

• Crosspoint South Crestview campus, 2250 PJ Adams Parkway, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit Facebook.com/groups/REFITCRESTVIEW.

• East Gate Chapel on Eglin Air Force Base at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays.

• Perfect Fit 24/7, 4381 S. Ferdon Boulevard, at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 4:30 p.m. Thursdays.

• Woodlawn Baptist Church, 824 N. Ferdon Boulevard, at 4 p.m. Tuesdays.

• Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3252 E. James Lee Boulevard, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Niceville

• Crosspoint Niceville campus, 214 Partin Drive S., at 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.

• Renovation Church, 4681 Highway 20 E., at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.

Shalimar

• Air Force Enlisted Village, 92 Sunset Lane, at 10 a.m. Fridays.

More information: RefitRev.com.

Contact the venues for prices.

Faithfully Fit

Crosspoint Church, Niceville campus

When: 9 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays

Where: Room 905, 214 Partin Drive S., Niceville

Cost: Free

More information: Visit crosspoint.church/Niceville.

This fun, fitness and fellowship class is open to women and men. The class covers flexibility, proper breathing techniques, balance, coordination, brain exercises and use of light weights.

Fitness & Fellowship

First Baptist Church of Fort Walton Beach

When: first Wednesday of the month

Where: Christian Life Center, 21 First St. SE, Fort Walton Beach

Cost: Free

More information: 850-243-3163 or visit fbcfwb.org.

Connect on the first Wednesday of the month — following the Church’s morning Zumba class — to fellowship with other fitness-minded individuals. The fellowship is a time to meet, greet, enjoy a devotional, pray and have a good time building relationships over coffee and carbs.

Women, Living Fit

When: 5:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: The Destiny Kids Room at Destiny Worship Center, 16019 U.S. Highway Business 331, Freeport

More information: Gina Woodham at jazzngina@gmail.com or 850-499-2933.

Join Destiny Worship Center’s Gina Woodham for a ladies group where they practice living fit spiritually with a weekly devotion and physically with a high-intensity aerobic workout, and strength training using handheld weights. Wear exercise clothes and tennis shoes, and bring handheld weights, a mat and water. Come ready to strengthen your body and soul.

CROSSFIT

GODwod

When: 7:30 a.m. Saturdays starting Oct. 5

Where: Whitlock’s home, 2013 Plantation Oaks Drive, Navarre

More information: Ken Whitlock at ken.whitlock@att.net or 850-240-7977.

Join Destiny Worship Center’s Ken Whitlock for a time of fellowship, prayer and fitness starting Oct. 5. Improve your spiritual and physical health while having fun and fellowship with CrossFit-style workouts. Requirements: Bring workout gear and anything needed for hydration.

Crossfit Savior for men

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Crossfit Savior, 257 Business Center Drive, Miramar Beach

More information: Kevin Wells at 850-797-4227.

Crossfit Savior is amid an eight-week course based on “Courageous,” a movie from the producers of “Fireproof.” This is a men’s only group. All men are welcome. Contact Wells for details.

ZUMBA

CoEd, Zumba

When: 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

Where: Destiny Kids Area at Destiny Worship Center, 16019 U.S. Highway Business 331, Freeport

More information: Brenda Hay at 405-290-8342 or hay.brendat@gmail.com.

Join Destiny Worship Center’s Brenda Hay for a fun way to get your exercise one morning a week — Zumba class. There is nothing to bring but yourself and a bottle of water. Get ready to have a great time. Men and women are welcome.

YOGA

Holy Yoga

Crosspoint Church, north Crestview campus

When: 10:15 a.m. Mondays starting Sept. 16

Where: Hangar 1, 6268 Old Bethel Road, Crestview

Cost: $2 recommended donation, $2 a child for childcare and no more than $5 per family for childcare

More information: crosspoint.church/northcrestview/

Holy Yoga is a Christian alternative to yoga that combines worship, Scripture and prayer to exercise the mind, body and soul and connect more deeply with God. The fall classes start Sept. 16.

Scripture Yoga

When: 10 a.m. Fridays

Where: In-Line Fitness, 5628 Woodbine Road, Pace

Cost: Free

More information: Facebook.com/ScriptureYoga

Scripture Yoga, a form of Christian yoga, was founded by author, speaker and yoga instructor, Susan Neal, in 2003. Scripture Yoga is an alternative to secular yoga. In Scripture Yoga classes, the Word of God is spoken during the yoga poses

CHILDREN, MARTIAL ARTS, GYMNASTICS AND DANCE

Expressions of Praise Gymnastics and Dance

Crosspoint Church, Niceville campus

When: Monday: 9 a.m. ages 3-5 dance, 10 a.m. ages 3-5 gymnastics, 12:30 p.m. homeschool dance, 1:30 p.m. homeschool gymnastics

Tuesday: 2:30 p.m. ages 3-5 gymnastics, 3:30 p.m. beginner gymnastics, 4:30 p.m. intermediate ages 5-7 gymnastics, 5:30 p.m. advanced/intermediate 7 and older gymnastics

Thursday: 2:30 p.m. ages 3-5 year dance, 3:30 p.m. ages 5-7 year dance and 4:30 p.m. 7 and older dance

Where: 214 Partin Drive S., Niceville

Cost: $45 a month

More information: https://expressionsofpraise.weebly.com/

Expressions of Praise exists to teach dance and gymnastics that focus on the One who created us while encouraging and equipping young girls to be disciples of Christ.

Martial Arts Ministry

Fort Walton Beach First United Methodist Church

When: 4:30 p.m. Mighty Tigers, 5 p.m. Juniors, 5:45 p.m. juniors and 6:30 p.m. adults Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. instructor class, 11 a.m. adults and 12:15 p.m. Mighty Tigers in Rooms G123 Thursdays

Where: 103 First St. SE, Fort Walton Beach

More information: For pricing and other information, contact Dennis Barebo at 850-585-8209 or onesamurai@cox.net.

Dennis Barebo, a sixth-degree master in taekwondo, started the Martial Arts Ministry at Fort Walton Beach First United Methodist Church in April 2008. Barebo and 15 other instructors teach faith-based martial arts classes for children to adults.

Boot Scootin’ Boogie Exercise to Music

When: 7 p.m. Fridays until Nov. 15

Where: 419 Stillwell Blvd., Crestview

More information: Call 412-779-4047 or email mccrackenmarlin@gmail.com.

Try out an hour of practice and exercise to country music and line dancing. You don’t have to be a pro; it’s any easy step-by-step process.