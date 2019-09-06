PACE — Registration is open for the Third Annual Ministry Village Clay Shoot, sponsored by Clint Holmes Automotive.

The Clay Shoot is a fundraiser for the Charis House, a faith-based residential recovery program helping women gain freedom from addiction. The Charis House is one of the programs of Ministry Village at Olive — a local nonprofit organization whose mandate is to express the love of Christ to all people through acts of service.

The Ministry Village Clay Shoot will be held Oct. 5 at the Santa Rosa Shooting Center, 6950 Quintette Road, Pace. The day begins at 7:30 a.m. with check-in, followed by the safety meeting and the start of the tournament. Lunch, sponsored by USA Ready Mix, is included and will immediately follow the shoot.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the first and second place teams, with special recognition given to the individual shooters with the highest and lowest scores as well as the best Junior Shooter. All shooters must provide their own shotgun and shells.

Participation is limited to the first 120 shooters. Participants may register as individuals or in teams of four shooters.

To register for the event online, visit MinistryVillage.org/ClayShoot. Event sponsorships are also available. For more information on the event, or to learn how to become a sponsor, contact Scott Heald at Ministry Village by phone at 850-475-1112, or by email at SHeald@MinistryVillage.org.

For more information about Ministry Village at Olive Inc. and its work in the community, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MinistryVillage, on Twitter @MinistryVillage or visit their website, www.MinistryVillage.org.