Here is a list of scheduled faith-based services and events. Send church announcements to faith@srpressgazette.com at least two weeks in advance.

Church offering Divorce Recovery Workshop

MILTON — Christ United Methodist Church, 5983 Dogwood Drive, Milton, is offering a Divorce Recovery Workshop.

It started Sept. 4 and continues 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays for eight weeks.

It is free and open to the public. Call 850-623-8820 for more information.

First United Methodist of Pace sets schedule

PACE — First United Methodist Church of Pace, 4540 Chumuckla Highway, Pace, will have these activities for its members:

• 11 a.m. Sept. 7, Megan’s Love picnic with the homeless in the church kitchen.

• Sept. 8 services, 9 a.m. Sunday School for all ages; 9:45 a.m. coffee and doughnuts; 10:10 worship service.

• 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Stephen Ministry.

• 6 p.m. Sept. 10, Praise Band practice.

• Sept. 11 events, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night supper, and 6:20 p.m., fall program Bible studies for all ages.

Call 850-994-5608 for details.

First Church presents Christian sermon series

MILTON — First Church Milton will present Christian to the Core, a fall series of sermons, based on Psalms 1:3.

The series begins 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sept. 8 at 6830 Berryhill Road, Milton. It includes weekly "Core Reflections" conversations to cultivate a relationship with Christ. For more information visit firstchurchmilton.org.

Pine Level schedules homecoming Sept. 21



JAY — Pine Level Baptist Church will have its annual homecoming celebration 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at 3300 Pine Level Church Road, Jay, with a special hour of music and fellowship. At 11 a.m., guest speakers Gaylon and Becky Calloway will minister. Lunch will follow.

RECURRING

FIRST CHURCH MILTON: Traditional worship services are at 8:30 and 11 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. fellowship, followed by classes for all ages at 9:45 a.m. at 6830 Berryhill Road, Milton. The sermons of the Rev. Steve Warren are based on prayer and the foundation of the Bible, God’s Holy Word. First Church is a small congregation with a “big heart." For more information visit: firstchurchmilton.org.

BAGDAD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Contemporary worship is 8:30 a.m. Sundays in the fellowship hall, and a traditional service is 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary at 4540 Forsyth St., Bagdad. The Rev. Robert Warren presents a well-studied, heartfelt message from the Holy Bible. Call 850-626-1948.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF MILTON: Worship services are 9 a.m. Sundays, followed by a coffee social at 10 a.m. and Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. at 5203 Elmira St., Milton. FPC Milton's Open Hearts Ministry, a Bible study group for adults with special needs, meets 6 p.m. Mondays.

DESTINY BIBLE CHURCH: Worship service is 10 a.m. Sundays. Wednesday’s Reflect, Share, Study is 7 p.m. at 4867 W. Spencer Field Road, Pace.

PLEASANT GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Events include 10 a.m. Sunday school, 11 a.m. worship service, 6 p.m. men’s and women’s studies and 7 p.m. worship service. Wednesday night Building Tomorrow’s Church meetings are at 7 p.m. The church is at 11130 Highway 87 N., Milton.

MILTON FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD: Worship 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6163 Dogwood Drive, Milton. The food pantry is open on the first and third Tuesday of each month 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the clothes closet is open the first Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. in the gym unless otherwise specified. However, the clothes closet is closed in January. Details: 623-2854.

THE WAY, A UNITED METHODIST CONGREGATION: 10 a.m. Sunday worship; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday dinner and Bible study at 4701 School Lane, Pace.