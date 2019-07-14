Here is a list of Vacation Bible School offerings from local churches. Submit VBS information to faith@srgazette.com to have it added to the list.

MILTON

First United Methodist Church Milton will ROAR! into Vacation Bible School 6-8 p.m. July 17 to celebrate a ferocious faith. Kindergartners through fifth-graders are invited to participate. The church address is 6830 Berryhill Road, Milton. For more information visit firstchurchmilton.org.

Olivet Baptist Church is gearing up for "In The Wild," their annual VBS, which is 9 a.m. to noon July 29-Aug. 2 at the church, 5240 Dogwood Drive, Milton. Pre-K through fifth grade students will study Lifeway’s latest curriculum that will help show them “close encounters with Jesus.” To register, go online to Olivet.us and click on the VBS tab. Registration has begun and continues through VBS. Registration cards also can be filled out in person at the church. Contact or visit the church office, 850-623-2780 or OlivetBaptistChurch@outlook.com, for details 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.