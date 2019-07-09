Summer isn’t over and neither are summer movies.

With tickets and popcorn, a trip to the movie theater can be expensive. Take your family to catch some cinema at one of these free local movie showings.

Central Square Cinema at Seaside

Enjoy Central Square Cinema at 8 p.m. Fridays at the Seaside Amphitheatre in Seaside along Scenic Highway 30A in South Walton. Park vehicles at a public parking lot and ride a free shuttle delivering passengers directly to Seaside. The locals call the parking area Grayton Central. You will easily spot the public parking area directly across the road from Hurricane Oyster Bar on 283 South. Catching the shuttle will allow you to take in the stunning views of Western Lake, a rare coastal dune lake directly on your path to Seaside. Shuttles run from 5 a.m. to midnight daily through Sept. 3. The shuttles drop off and pick up about every 15 minutes. For more information, visit Facebook.com/SeasideFlorida.

• July 12 – “Moana”

• July 19 – “Zootopia”

• July 26 – “Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone”

• Aug. 2 – “Brave”

• Aug. 9 – “The Brave Little Toaster”

Movies & More at Camp Helen State Park

The sixth annual Movies & More series at Camp Helen State Park will offer family fun starting at 6 p.m. July 24. The fun begins in the park’s Recreation Hall with a brief interpretive program led by a Camp Helen Park Ranger or other expert. The program will be followed by an old-fashioned campfire cookout of hot dogs and s’mores provided by the Friends of Camp Helen. The evening will conclude with a family-oriented movie in the Recreation Hall, where seating will be provided. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. July 24 will feature “Over the Hedge” (Rated PG), which is about a crafty raccoon that tricks his fellow forest creatures into helping him replace the food he stole from a mean bear. 30A Sealife Discovery Center will present the interpretive program about connecting children to the ocean through hands-on experiences.

These special movie nights are sponsored by Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection, Panama City Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Friends of Camp Helen State Park. Admission into the park for this event is free, although donations are accepted. Donations will go directly to the Friends of Camp Helen State Park to benefit the park’s resource management projects and interpretive programs. Camp Helen is at 23937 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, just west of the Phillips Inlet bridge on the Bay and Walton county line. The entrance is south of U.S. Hwy. 98. For more information, visit FloridaStateParks.org.

• July 24 – “Over the Hedge”

Summer Reels at Alys Beach

Bring blankets and low-back chairs to enjoy a movie under the stars at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through July at the Alys Beach amphitheater along Scenic Highway 30A in South Walton. Henry’s Pizza Truck will be available for food and beverage. For more information, visit Facebook.com/AlysBeachFL.

• July 17 – “Sing”

• July 24 – “Peter Rabbit”

• July 31 – “Monsters, Inc.”

Moonlight Movies at Rosemary Beach

Bring the family for face-painting and a wholesome and fun movie night under the stars on the Western Green at Rosemary Beach along Scenic Highway 30A in South Walton. Face-painting starts at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:15 p.m. Thursdays in July and into August. Top it off with popcorn and hot dogs from DogManDu. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. If it’s raining, the movie will be shown at the Town Hall. For more information, visit RosemaryBeach.com.

• July 18 - “Mary Poppins Returns”

• July 25 – “LEGO Ninjago Movie”

• Aug. 1- “How to Train Your Dragon”

• Aug. 8 - “Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Monday Movie Night at HarborWalk Village



Bring the family to Destin Harbor to enjoy Free Monday Movie Night at 8 p.m. on the Main Stage at 10 Harbor Boulevard, Destin. On-site parking is $10. For more information, visit Facebook.com/HarborWalkVillageDestin.

• July 15 – “Tinkerbell”

• July 22 – “The Bee Movie”

• July 29 – “The Princess and the Frog”

• Aug. 5 – “Open Season”

• Aug. 12 – “Big Hero 6”

Summer Movies in the Park at Uptown Station

Uptown Station in Fort Walton Beach presents Summer Movies in the Park at 7:30 p.m. select Saturdays at 99 Eglin Parkway NE, Fort Walton Beach. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to spread out on the grass at Central Park to enjoy a family friendly movie.

• July 13 – “Aquaman”

• July 27 – “Incredibles 2”

• Aug. 10 – “Shazam!”

• Aug. 17 – “How to Train Your Dragon 3”

Summer Movies in the Glen

The Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida invites you to its second Summer Movies in the Glen featuring “Despicable Me” at 8 p.m. July 27 at 115 Westview Ave., Valparaiso. The 2010 film tells the story of Gru, a moderately successful villain, who winds up fostering three sisters as he’s planning to steal the moon. The girls melt his heart and help him see his softer side — with the assistance of his many Minions. Admission is free, and all attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, bug spray, food and drinks (no alcohol). For more information, call 850-678-2615 or email info@heritage-museum.org

• July 27 – “Despicable Me"

Crestview Monthly Family Movie Night

The Crestview Parks & Recreation Department presents Monthly Family Movie Night at the Spanish Trail Park amphitheater. Enter and park off Stillwell Boulevard. Admission is free. Bring folding chairs for seating. Food concessions will be available. Scheduled July 20 is "Captain Marvel." Games begin at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m. For more information, call 850-682-0789.

• July 20 – “Captain Marvel"