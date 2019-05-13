PENSACOLA — Dust off your blue-suede shoes and get ready to shake, rattle and roll at an Ultimate Elvis Tribute with Al Joslin at 7 p.m. June 28 at the Rex Theatre in downtown Pensacola. Multi-award winning Elvis performer Al Joslin will perform your favorite Elvis hits from every era in a memorable show.

Joslin, a Pace High graduate - Class of 2000, is returning for this hometown concert, which is a fundraiser for the Charis House, a faith-based residential recovery program helping women gain freedom from addiction. The Charis House is one of the programs of Ministry Village at Olive, located on the campus of Olive Baptist, Joslin’s childhood church.

This is Joslin’s second fundraiser for Ministry Village. His 2018 concert sold out, with audiences eager for more. Ministry Village is excited to have him back for a performance that is sure to leave concertgoers all shook up.

Joslin’s inspiration to portray the King of Rock ‘n Roll came from a visit to Graceland when he was 17. After graduating from Mississippi College, where he played football, Joslin began performing Elvis tribute shows full of energy and passion, and has made a name for himself as a top quality, multi-award winning Elvis performer. He is considered one of the top 5 Elvis tribute artists in the world. Al has been impacted by Elvis and his music in a powerful way.

“I consider it the highest privilege to give tribute to the greatest entertainer of all time,” he said.

Tickets go on sale May 11 for $30 reserved seating and $25 general admission, plus ticketing fees. Tickets are available online at ultimate-elvis.eventbrite.com. A limited number of sponsorship packages are also available. All proceeds benefit Ministry Village at Olive’s local non-profit program, The Charis House.

For sponsorship or event information, contact Kathie Schuster, Ministry Village at Olive, at 850-475-1118. To learn more about Al Joslin and his Elvis Tribute, visit AlJoslin.com.

Ministry Village at Olive Inc. was founded in Pensacola in 2008 to express the love of Christ to all people through acts of service. The organization aims to increase access to people dealing with unserved or underserved community needs including emotional, financial, mental, medical, physical, spiritual and vocational. MVO’s current ministries include Charis House, Tender Hearts Caring Hands, The Most Excellent Way, the Ministry Village Bargain Center and the Ministry Village Early Learning Center.

For more information on Ministry Village at Olive, visit their website at www.MinistryVillage.org, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MinistryVillage, and on Twitter @MinistryVillage or call (850) 473-4466.