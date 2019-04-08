Want to know more about local and visiting music artists? We do, too, so we asked! In today’s Headliner feature, meet Glass Mansions. The indie rock band will perform at 10 p.m. April 5 at Green Door Music Hall, 158 Miracle Strip Parkway SE, Fort Walton Beach. The concert has a $10 cover charge.

OPENING ACT

Name: Glass Mansions

Homebase: South Carolina

Genre: alt-pop/indie rock

Website: GlassMansions.com

Facebook: Facebook.com/GlassMansions

Twitter: @GlassMansions

Instagram: @GlassMansions

THE PERFORMANCE

Describe your vibe in five words or less?

Raw, empowered, inspired, authentic and curious.

Who are your top three influences?

Metric, Garbage and Bloc Party.

What are your pre-performance rituals?

Water, COFFEE, water, then get ready to a dope Spotify playlist of Phantogram, The Faint, k.flay, etc; to hype me up. Tequila shots if we’re feelin’ sassy.

What music will you perform at Green Door Music Hall?

All tracks from our EP “Ritual,” a few throwbacks from our first EP, “Gossip” and probably going to be testing out some brand new music for the first time on our April tour.

What do you hope people will think when they hear your music?

I hope it leads people to stop where they’re at in life and just be present — to help them connect with some part of themselves they don’t normally connect with or are neglecting. My most favorite moments in seeing/hearing some of my fave artists has brought me into a space of feeling centered, understood and empowered as a result. I hope listeners find that for themselves in our music.

What music are you listening to right now?

Obsessed with k.flay, Morgxn, LPX, Lauren Ruth Ward, the new Metric album and can’t wait for new Phantogram.

What music is your guilty pleasure?

'90s dance music.

What’s in the works for your music career?

We’ve been very focused on allowing ourselves dedicated time to write new music for the first time. We’re so used to squeezing it in between touring, but now that we’ve actually made the time, we have so many new songs and can’t wait to get into the studio to record them. The business and strategy of how we’ll release everything will come, but for now we are focused on creating the best art we’ve ever made.

THE AFTER PARTY

Want to participate? Readers can nominate a local or visiting musician, or bands can participate by emailing Features Reporter Savannah Evanoff at sevanoff@nwfdailynews.com.