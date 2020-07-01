COVID-19 limits Fourth of July celebrations along the Gulf Coast

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The skies over the beaches of Bay County will be alight with fireworks this weekend, though towns to the west along scenic County 30A will be dark because of coronavirus concerns.

Visit Panama City Beach announced in June that its annual "Real. Fun. Fourth." celebration would be a two-night extravaganza with firework displays July 3 and 4. Touted as the largest Fourth of July fireworks show on the Gulf Coast, the event invites visitors of all ages to celebrate Independence Day on the shore.

"Panama City Beach’s ’Real. Fun. Fourth.’ sets the standard for July 4th celebrations on the Gulf Coast with identical, synchronized fireworks shows being fired from the City and County piers," said Visit Panama City Beach President and CEO Dan Rowe in a news release. "Partnering with the City of Panama City Beach, Pier Park and Bay County, we are thrilled to continue this tradition again this year."

Social distancing protocols will continue to be enforced, including maintaining group size to fewer than 50 people and having a 6-foot separation between groups. For more information regarding these health protections, visit the CDC website.

In addition to the City’s double-header on Saturday, Grand Lagoon Coalition and Boardwalk Beach Resort will have displays on Friday. Here are details:

LIGHT UP THE GULF: Panama City Beach will "Light Up the Gulf" at 8 p.m. Friday, July 3 for the beach’s largest private fireworks show on the beach side of Boardwalk Beach Resort, 9600 Thomas Drive.

The 13th annual Beach Bash includes free live entertainment, contests and kid’s activities for those staying at the resort, but the fireworks show will be visible for miles.

FREEDOM ROCKS: Fireworks will flash above the Grand Lagoon at 8:45 p.m. Friday, July 3. Patrons can watch the show from multiple businesses offering premium viewing and dining specials, as well as cruises that provide a panoramic view of the show. Free parking is available at Capt. Anderson's, Treasure Island, and Pirate's Cove marinas.

"Grand Lagoon is a spectacular place for families to watch the colorful displays light up the evening sky and lagoon," said Pam Anderson, president of the Grand Lagoon Coalition. "We encourage spectators to get there early to claim their spot to watch the fireworks."

"Freedom Rocks" is presented as part of Panama City Beach's Real.Fun.Fourth. celebration and largely sponsored by the Tourist Development Council, and several independent businesses: Half Hitch Tackle, Treasure Island Marina, Pirate’s Cove Marina, Lighthouse Marina, Capt. Anderson’s Marina, Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort, Hammerhead Fred’s, Dat Cajun Place, Kelley’s Beach Liquors, Patches, and Grand Lagoon Life.

For more details, visit the website, GrandLagoon.com.

STAR SPANGLED SPECTACULAR: The largest fireworks display on the Gulf Coast will take place at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 4, with "dueling" fireworks from the City (Russell-Fields) and County (M.B. Miller) piers. Guests are invited to set up beach chairs and encouraged to arrive early to get the best views.

Russell-Fields City Pier is located at 16101 Front Beach Road, and M.B. Miller County Pier is at 12213 Front Beach Road.

SCENIC 30A

Fireworks and other Fourth of July events have been canceled along the western reaches of Scenic County 30A, including the communities of Alys Beach, Rosemary Beach and Seaside.

"With much thought, evaluation and continued analysis of the health guidelines in place throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks, Alys Beach 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run, Sinfonia Goes Pop Concert and Fireworks, and the rescheduled Digital Graffiti event," according to a statement released by the town of Alys Beach.

At Rosemary Beach, all community events have been canceled, including the Fourth of July celebration, bike parade and fireworks. Pop-up events may still take place throughout the week; check for updates on the community’s online calendar.

All summer programming for Seaside has been canceled. In addition, the Commercial District is closing at 8 p.m. as of June 26. Three full-service restaurants will remain open past 8 p.m. by reservation only: Bud & Alley’s, Pizza Bar and Great Southern. These restaurants will operate at a limited capacity and will require their employees to wear masks in addition to following stringent cleaning and safety protocols.