ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are the only person in charge of your attitude; don’t give that power to someone else. If you or someone else is feeling discontented, it may just be an urge for change and not the need for change.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you have both money and love, there is not much more you need. Your partner or a loved one, however, may have grander ambitions. You may need to appear down to earth, but your spirit can fly free.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spending all your time adding up receipts and finding ways to get top dollar for your efforts can be financially satisfying but might not fulfill your need for human contact. You may welcome a few unexpected interruptions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): It doesn’t matter who you are with or where you are since you can always wish upon a star. Although you are navigating life’s ups and downs with good sense and intelligence, sometimes you need to be carefree.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your ambitions and aspirations may be on the rise. Clarify your dreams and correct your course if needed. You may be amply satisfied just by making enough money to pay your bills and help other people in need.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have been good as gold about handling your relationships and life. All the sensible choices you have made deserve a reward. Don’t feel guilty about enjoying a little treat and sharing it with someone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): There is a difference between planning and dreaming. You may be happy to sit on the sidelines and dream up ideas, but you may need someone to help you find practical and profitable ways to harness them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You might look around and realize that in today’s modern world you are blessed to have a wealth of knowledge at your fingertips. Research and time can help you find out what is fact and what is fiction and who is trustworthy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The carrot at the end of the stick could look quite enticing. To feed your hungry bank account, it may be necessary to strike a compromise during negotiations or to persuade others to become team players.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be true to yourself while keeping your finger on the pulse. A confrontation with the past may remind you of a valuable lesson learned. Don’t be afraid to volunteer your energy and expertise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Engage in clear thinking about your finances. You could come up with a better strategy to handle joint resources or to make your work produce more income. Your boss might be impressed with your novel approach.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It’s possible you need to be clearer about your goals and how to achieve them. Don’t let unrealistic fears hold you back. If life has knocked you down, you can bounce back twice as strong.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Between now and early July you might be too quick to rush in where others fear to tread. If you insist on having your way, you could offend someone in a position of authority or aggravate someone in close connection. Slow down and get your plans organized to prepare for August and September, when you will be more focused on material success. Your ambitions and vision of a successful outcome should keep you on the right track with your career, business and finances throughout September. Late September might be a good time for a glamorous vacation or a romantic weekend with a special someone, since you are poised to explore a few of your fondest fantasies.