ARIES (March 21-April 19): Blank pages may lie beneath an attractive cover. Just because you are honest and straightforward does not guarantee that others are genuine, too. Be friendly but don’t invest too much time or money until you get to know people.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take time to discuss financial concerns with trusted people and get the facts before you come to any conclusion. Your partner or a friend may have a better overview of possible outcomes and can offer sound advice.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Friends may urge you to share and share alike. However, it is better for you to focus on being businesslike when it comes to your possessions and financial resources. Be on the lookout for wise and profitable transactions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Events may not unfold according to plan, but there is no reason you can’t make the best of it. You may be torn between a desire to demonstrate friendliness and the need to preserve a sense of privacy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Getting connected with a new group or club can bring out your best qualities. If you have done the work and put forth your best effort, there is no reason to avoid taking the credit and reaping the rewards.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You and a loved one or partner can make a great team. Put your heads together to talk over smart ways to achieve your individual and joint goals. Make the most of enhanced business judgment and intelligent strategies.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You should not make a major decision based merely on someone’s assurances. Facts and figures in plain black and white could be a better friend than wishful thinking and colorful advertising. Take your time before committing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Life is often like fishing. It may not be necessary to go out looking since the object of your endeavors could come to you. A phone call, or email conversation can trigger a stroke of creative genius and a useful "catch."

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You usually can’t tell what tomorrow will bring. Since the future is uncertain, you should stock up on necessities and hold on to whatever security you already have. Take some practical steps to improve your home base.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You will lose momentum if you quit when you are ahead. You can finish ahead of schedule if you stay focused on the task at hand and do not give in to petty distractions or get caught up in complicated plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do not expect perfection in an imperfect world. Keep your expectations realistic and appreciate small victories. This could be a good time to reassess your financial plans and to be more pragmatic about resources.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Approaching a problem without looking at the practical issues may leave you with more questions than answers. Try seeing things from a well-rounded perspective and gain useful insights from an insightful partner.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: During the next week or two, you might be more defensive than usual and easily frustrated, but the cure for this may be to use your excess energy in constructive ways. Do outside chores, walk or ride a bike to improve fitness. You could be pleased by favorable attention in early July, so that could be an excellent time to get out more. You can develop a successful business project or a financial plan that will offer added security in September, when judgment, imagination and vision link hands. Enjoy some well-deserved relaxation in late September or early October by taking a vacation or escaping to a romantic location for a weekend. In December, you may be given an opportunity for advancement, but it may entail added responsibilities.