ARIES (March 21-April 19): You could be attracted to something unusual or become fascinated by the latest fad. Try to avoid adding to your debt load or making investments in things just to be part of a popular trend.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Enjoy the buzz. Consider making a change by trying something new and exciting that might pump up your adrenaline. Bees buzz sweetly, but they can also sting, so do your homework about potential risks before diving in.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Concentration may conquer any confusion. Mentally challenging activities such as chess or crossword puzzles might stimulate your thinking. Listen carefully to your loved ones to prevent avoidable misunderstandings.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): It may be challenging to maintain your equilibrium when paired up with inconsistent and overly emotional people. Embrace the new ideas that a partner presents since they can give you a way out of a dilemma.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It is sometimes wise to wait. It may not be the best time to talk over new ideas or plans since a partner might be averse to change now. Don’t give undue credence to naysayers, but do consider things carefully.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you feel stuck in a rut, you might have the inclination to consider other perspectives. This is a good time to meditate and reflect upon the things that make you happy and the ways you can create a more rewarding future.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Someone might find you especially attractive but could be confused by your inability to reciprocate the feeling. You have the right to change your mind but could easily inconvenience someone with an abrupt about-face.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone could sweep through your life like a breath of fresh air. You may be uplifted if you see things from a different viewpoint. Circumstances beyond your control might force you to broaden your outlook.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Some things are better left unsaid. Tread carefully when discussing confidential plans with a partner or companion. Consider focusing your energy on a new project or job that may spark your ingenuity and creativity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It may be difficult to charm the uncharmable. Your usual thoughtfulness and good manners may have the opposite effect today. You might need someone’s hand to hold while riding a roller coaster of emotional ups and downs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you are confident, then little can rock your boat. Be impervious to changes and events that you cannot control. Unexpected challenges might test your mettle, but they should be put into proper perspective in time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may not be able to afford to spend your money haphazardly. An effort to impress someone with your good taste may inadvertently empty your wallet. Focus on achieving goals with a creative flair.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You are a powerhouse of energy during the upcoming two weeks and can get much accomplished if you don’t spend too much time rethinking past decisions. Put your hopes and dreams on low in the first week of July, when your judgment may be off-center. Maintain a low profile and act responsibly in late July and August, when your work and performance could be under heightened scrutiny. Focus on new hobbies or pastimes that grip your interest and follow through on uplifting inspirations in early September. October can bring extra duties and experiences that test your courage and ability to realize your ambitions. A windfall or lucky break in late November or early December could give you the support and encouragement to move forward with your most precious plans.