Little Village opens its new palapa hut for benefit show.

PANAMA CITY — An open mic concert in the open air will help the Salty Cats of St. Andrews care for rescued felines.

The Little Village and Finns Island Style Grub, at 2808 W. 12th St., will host the event under the new palapa hut by Lake Ware, with the Ghetto Palace bringing the musicians from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, May 16.

“This event couldn’t have come at a better time,“ said Salty Cats president Jackie Mihal. ”Our funds are running low and the kitten season has exploded due to the quarantine. We were not able to hold our spring fling to raise money, and Spay Bay was shut down so no low-cost spay/neuters could take place either.“

The Ghetto Palace, a passion project of Crook and Victoria Stewart, is encouraging musicians to showcase their talents in a friendly and nurturing setting.

“Little Village has been hosting some of the area's best artists for years, and (owner) Sandi Wolf and her team provide one of the best ’vibes’ for entertainers and patrons,” Crook Stewart said. “As we are still without a venue since Hurricane Michael, we thought it would be fun to bring some of what made The GP a special place for musicians to Little Village and help them christen their new palapa and establish it as another venue for musicians to strut their stuff.”

Little Village reopened last week for limited hours. The staff are using sanitizers, spraying surfaces and the restrooms regularly, cleaning card readers and so forth.

“We’re doing what we can and hoping for the best,” Wolf said. “It’s a strange time to do this opening, but I need to get this thing open and keep the lights on.”

Saturday’s performances will be visible from multiple seating areas, and Wolf estimates as many as 75 people could maintain social distancing and still watch safely. The performers will include Woods the Band, Sam Weigle and Melissa Bowman, Black Sheep, Tom Collins, Sandi Klüg-Lard, Zac McFarland and others; the list was still being adjusted at press time.

"We thought, to do it safely, make it a sit-down event,“ Wolf said.

The palapa is 36-feet square, with a second uncovered deck off the front. It was constructed by a team of Native Americans from South Florida using traditional thatching techniques.

"We had such a big Native American presence here in St. Andrews along the bay (in pre-Colonial times) that I wanted to do something that represented that,“ Wolf said. ”They brought 10,000 fronds from Okefenokee, and used fallen cypress, hand-shaved.“

The concert will be streamed on Facebook for those who aren’t ready to mix in public because of COVID-19, and donations can be made through Paypal.com to Saltycats.info@gmail.com or LittleVillagePC@aol.com.

The event will also benefit for local food banks. The public is asked to bring non-perishable food items — for humans as well as felines — and “Cram the Cooper,” as Wolf will have a Mini Cooper parked out front to be filled with donations.

“We'll be adhering to all state safety guidelines, and we’re asking our tribe to be flexible and go with the flow,” organizers said on social media. “We’ll do everything necessary to keep ya’ll safe, so let's just enjoy this wonderful opportunity to christen the palapa with all the good vibes we’ve been missing.”

Salty Cats of St. Andrews is a nonprofit dedicated to reducing the suffering and over-population of feral and abandoned cats by providing shelter, care, vet and adoption services. For more details, see “Salty Cats of St. Andrews Rescue” on Facebook.com or email jackiemihal26@gmail.com.

“We are in need of can food, adult dry food, kitten formula, clumping litter and Purina One kitten chow,” Mihal said. “We also go through a ton of baby wipes, cotton balls and Dawn dish soap. It takes a village to raise the Salty Cats, and may I say we have an amazing village who have helped us along the way.”

The Ghetto Palace has hosted fundraisers for Operation Spay Bay, as well as a long-running Happy Feet Christmas Social, which saw more than 1,200 pairs of shoes donated to the Family Service Agency of Bay County in 2017.

“We love to join hands with everyone that steps up to help see that the needs of people and our furry friends are taken care of,” Crook Stewart said. “We are excited to host some of Bay County's finest talent for a fun afternoon and evening, and all for some great causes.”

Stewart said he was delighted local venues are reopening with live entertainment: “The musicians need to make a living, and we know everyone is stoked about seeing artists in person and not on their screens.”