Ordinarily I like to write here about something spinning from arts and entertainment, borrowing from literature, movies, theater, TV, or whatever’s going on in the wider pop cultural world.

So, er ...

What’s ordinary now?

A phrase that keeps bouncing around: “sense of normalcy.” It’d have to remain merely a sense for now, as there’s nothing normal. Few things, anyway. Life hasn’t completely come to a standstill, as our first-responders, healthcare workers, grocery and pharmacy stalwarts know. Folks gotta eat. People still need people, luckily.

But not since Wile E. Coyote backpedaled on thin air, capitulated with a resigned breaking-the-fourth-wall shrug, then zip-plummeted to poof into a Wile E.-shaped dugout in the desert dust have we experienced the maddening sensations of simultaneously standing dead stuck in one spot while hurtling relentlessly toward something awfully solid and final-looking.

Re-opening -- some day -- relies on staying shut in, for now. Possibly for weeks. Months. And even then, caution. Though this phrase gets dropped far too often, at this time it may be true: Life will never be the same.

I’d say Americans aren’t great at delayed gratification, as evidenced by streaming services, providing access to entertainment you’d otherwise have to wait actual weeks for, and the released kraken of supply-and-delivery Amazon, because why go look and think and buy when you can click and wait for it at home? Why wait two days when it can absolutely, thanks to allegedly difficult, maybe even dangerous, working conditions at warehouses, zoom here tomorrow?

I’d say Americans, but that’s unfair. It’s everyone. Worldwide, it’s the human condition. A pandemic of impatience, abetted and multiplied by willful ignorance. We’re Veruca Salts, not caring how, but avidly craving it now.

We can summon knowledge from the world’s collected libraries and wisdoms at the push of a few buttons, from a device that fits in a coat pocket, but as the all-too-true cliche goes, we use said magic box watching cats be clumsy, and yelling at strangers about things we just became experts in by glancing at a Wikipedia article. Dr. Google to the rescue, here to tell you that researchers, epidemiologists, medical doctors and other qualified personnel are all in the pocket of the mass media....

Laugh break.

Media may still have pockets, at the tippy-top, but the idea of 21st-century newspaper owners paying for things brings on the chortles. When I played William Bradford Huie -- or his spirit; a complex tale -- in Billy Field’s play at the Bama Theatre a few years back, we learned about how the prolific Alabama-born journalist and author virtually invented “paycheck journalism,” offering cash to two of Emmett Till’s accused murderers, men who’d been tried and acquitted by an all-male, all-white jury, not unusual in 1955 Mississippi. Relying on the double jeopardy clause -- a person can’t be tried twice for the same crime -- the men spoke to Huie, on the record, for an infamous story that ran in Look magazine, early 1956, helping spark the Civil Rights movement.

Huie did something objectively wrong. Much as with torture, the problem with paying for a story is not that you won’t get results: It’s that you can’t trust the results you’ve obtained.

In law, evidence obtained illegally is known as “fruit of a poisonous tree.” No good eatin’ on that.

But Huie -- using my voice that night, embodying a character who’s been imbued with Huie’s ghost ... yeah, complex -- argued that while paycheck journalism was and remains foul, in the Till case, it was the only way to tell the truth. Some truth, Huie’s character said, is better than none. It was the closest Till and his family would get to justice.

Newspapers, all journalists rely on some truth, because despite what bailiffs intone, there is no such thing as the whole truth. No story, even an in-depth one, can tell everything: The only true map of the territory is the territory. No one has an infinity to describe infinity, so all stories carve out as much truth as possible, by deadline. And then tomorrow we get up and do it again, in hopes that enough details color the world.

Happily, the crackpot idea that the coronavirus threat was exaggerated for arcane, nefarious purposes remains just that: fringe. Fruit ’n’ nutty of the poisonous brain.

So despite some odd quirks and remnants out there, folks mostly are doing what they can, by doing next to nothing, a determined passivity that runs counter to active natures.

But from out of this friction, what dreams may come? Elsewhere on these pages you can read about online concerts, series involving stuck-at-home, temporarily gigless musicians popping up on your screens, offering more intimate shows that may not feature all the bells and whistles, but also don’t require unsafe practices. Folks with guitars and voices don’t need to pack 18-wheelers, a light show rig, 10 rehearsed fellow musicians and 20 crew to put on smartphone and Instagrammed ditties.

Artists from the unsigned and perhaps justly or unjustly unknown to the major stars are leaning into the old “Hey kids, let’s put on a show!” It may be raw, but it’s new, and it’s live. “Saturday Night Live,” in fact, even did an entirely Zoomed show last week, and after a beat to adjust, you hardly noticed the lack of sets and costumes. While no one with an internet connection can claim to be deprived of the world of distractions and opportunities, the novelty, the joie de vivre of these virtual gatherings lift spirits ineffably.

Yet another dichotomy, an irony: We are more separate than ever, and yet all still in this together.

Reach Tusk Editor Mark Hughes Cobb at mark.cobb@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0201.