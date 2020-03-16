Here’s what to do when you’re bored at home, practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

You took away our sports. You took away our live entertainment. You took away our toilet paper.

Coronavirus, COVID-19 – whoever you are – you can’t take away our TV, too.

If you’re practicing social distancing and quarantining yourself like you’ve been waiting for this moment your whole life, it’s time to turn on Netflix – like you didn’t already know.

Jokes aside, this weird state of circumstances has us feeling dramatic (we saw your Facebook memes), so we put together a list of 10 semi-post-apocalyptic TV shows you can binge – and, honestly, there is more where this came from.

Side note: We chose TV shows only for the optimum time suck. You’re welcome.

1. "The 100"

OK, so we haven’t exactly had a nuclear apocalypse.

But, CW’s post-apocalyptic survival series has six seasons, so it’s a safe bet during this time of uncertainty. In other words, you won’t get attached to characters only to see it canceled after one season. Oh, and the show is already renewed for season 7, which will release in May.

I mean, who doesn’t need some stability right now?

The sci-fi slash action slash drama follows a group of post-apocalyptic survivors, composed of mostly criminal adolescents. They are among the first people from The Ark, a space habitat, to return to Earth. In other words, this show is proof we can all just move to space and come back, right?

2. "The Society"

The plot of this show isn’t quite the demise of humanity, but it’s dang close.

It follows a cluster of teenagers who are forced to start their own community after the rest of their town’s population mysteriously vanishes. Oh, and for some unknown reason, they also can’t contact the outside world. Shoulder shrug.

Seems like this one is the perfect recipe of survival tips and a healthy dose of unrealistic.

3. "Z Nation"

The premise of this one might hit a little closer to home – minus the zombies. Sorry, not sorry.

"Z Nation" follows a zombie apocalypse caused by a virus that nearly destroyed humanity. More specifically, it follows the character Murphy, an inmate who received a test vaccine and is now part human and part zombie. Fun.

4. "Stranger Things"

We know, we know, you’ve already seen this one.

Watch it again – there are so many reasons you should.

It’s set in the 1980s, so the clothes rule and the music is everything. It follows the cutest, nerdiest and most dynamic group of kids and teenagers (and actors) ever. And, it’s further evidence that stranger things could indeed happen than the coronavirus.

5. "Containment"

Ah, containment. Relatable.

This limited series only has one season on Netflix, so don’t get attached. The show is set in Atlanta, when a contagion sweeps through the city and authorities impose a quarantine. Sound familiar? Didn’t think so.

6. "Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak"

One of these shows is not like the others.

Now, this is not an action-packed, sci-fi TV series, but still so relevant we had to include it. The docu-series follows leaders battling the influenza and trying to prevent its next outbreak.

Timely, right? We see you, Netflix.

7. "Black Summer"

If you’re into zombies, or just haven’t had your coffee yet and low-key feel like one, tune into season 1 of this zombie apocalypse thriller, which has already been renewed for season 2.

8. "The Walking Dead"

This one seems almost too obvious, but here we are.

Nine whole seasons of zombie-fighting, award-winning gore is at your fingertips. If you haven’t already binged it, find out what the hype is about. If you already binged it, do it again.

Social distancing, people.

9. "Van Helsing"

It feels like an appropriate time to throw vampires into the mix.

In "Van Helsing," the character Vanessa wakes up from a coma only to find the world stricken with vampires. This Canadian show has three seasons of blood sucking. Solid.

10. "Jericho"

In another case of isolation, "Jericho" follows Jake as he returns to his hometown in Kansas just before a nuclear blast severs contact with the outside world. Who else is sensing a theme? Social distancing at its finest, people.