DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — "The Flight of Jackie Cochran" will be performed as a fundraiser for the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood, a National Register of Historic Places property being restored. The show is sponsored by Forward DeFuniak Inc.

The one-woman play is by award-winning artist, poet and playwright Nancy Hasty. She will portray Jackie Cochran, the first woman to break the sound barrier and the leader of the WASPS in World War II.

"She is one of the most famous pilots of the past century setting more records in speed, distance and altitude than anyone, male or female, in the history of aviation. Yet, she is largely forgotten," a press release says.

Cochran lived in DeFuniak Springs at one point, was poor and poorly educated. "However, she was successful in the business field as well as in aviation. Her life was interesting and complex, as was her personality," the release says.

The presentation is at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Chautauqua Theatre/DeFuniak, 504 Circle Drive.

Tickets are $25 per person. To reserve them, mail a check made payable to Forward DeFuniak to: "Play," 504 Circle Drive, DeFuniak Springs, FL. 32435. Write "Play" on the memo line.

With identification, your tickets will await you at the box office. If not sold out, tickets will also be available at the door.