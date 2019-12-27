Celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with these Northwest Florida events.

Here’s where to celebrate New Year’s Eve and Day.

CRESTVIEW

Downtown Crestview: Enjoy New Year’s Eve Downtown from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1 with a Taste of Crestview Restaurant Crawl, music, midnight celebration, possible surprise guests. Call the Crestview Parks and Recreation Programs at 850-682-0789.

Paddle Board Drop: The 7th Annual New Year’s Eve Paddle Board Drop will take place Dec. 31 at Redd’s Fueling Station in Blue Mountain Beach. Wear your best disco costumes. Reservations for diners only; call 850-325-0252 for menu details. The doors open at 6 p.m. A brightly lit paddle board will be dropped at 11 p.m. as the countdown to the New Year, with a champagne toast. Redds Fueling Station Bar and Restaurant is at 2320 W County Highway 30A. Visit www.reddsfuel.com.

DESTIN

Noon Year’s Eve: LuLu’s 5th Annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration just for kids will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 31. There will be arts and crafts, inflatables, face-painting, live music, and more. The countdown to noon includes kid-safe "fireworks" and a huge Beach Ball Drop. LuLu’s is in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge, next to Legendary Marina. Visit www.lulubuffett.com/destin or call 850-710-5858.

5 Parties on the Harbor: Ring in the New Year with 5 Parties on the Harbor, a ball drop countdown and fireworks at 8 p.m. and midnight. On the mainstage at HarborWalk Village is Flash Flood at 7 p.m. and The Resolutions at 9:30 p.m. Starting at 10 p.m. is Karaoke the Night Away at Harry T’s Lighthouse, Party Like It’s 1999 at Coyote Ugly Saloon, Neon & Retro DJ Dance Party at Jackacuda’s Seafood & Sushi and Masquerade Party at Margaritaville. All are free to attend.

New Year’s Eve cruise: Ring in the new decade on the water. SunQuest Cruises is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks, Dinner and Dancing Cruise on the Solaris yacht 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31. Patrons will embark on an evening that includes a five-course seated dinner, live entertainment, fireworks, party favors and champagne. The all-inclusive event costs $150 per person, including a 4½ hour cruise, five-course meal, live entertainment, fireworks, party favors and champagne toast. All guests over the age of 21 are welcome. Reservations required by visiting www.SunQuestCruises.com or calling 850-650-2519.

Polar Bear Plunge: Join the 14th Annual Polar Plunge 9-11 a.m. New Years Day 2020 at Henderson Beach State Park in Destin. The first 150 registered Polar Plungers will receive a Polar Plunge Goodie Bag. There is a $20 fee to pre-register or $25 fee the day of event. The registration fee includes the registered plunger's state park entrance fee. Any guests not registering for the plunge but attending the event will be charged a $2 fee to enter the park upon arrival. All proceeds benefit The Destin Fire Rescue Foundation that supports the Junior Life Guard Programs and The Friends of Henderson Beach State Park that provides funding and assistance to the state park. Do not forget to wear your favorite costume. There will be live music, refreshments and prizes. Email events.annemarie@gmail.com with any questions.

FORT WALTON BEACH

New Year’s Eve Concert: To celebrate an excellent year for Chat Holley, the band will host a New Year’s Event from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Enlightened Studios, 142 Miracle Strip Parkway SE. The lineup of musicians and bands will be a variety of singer-songwriters, rappers and full live rock bands. No charge for the door, and bands will sell their merchandise

4th Annual Pelican Plunge: Take a leap 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. New Year’s Day and be freezin’ for a reason for the 4th Annual Pelican Plunge. Hundreds of people will head out to the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island and pile into the chilly waters in this fun fundraiser. All proceeds directly support the children of The Emerald Coast Foundation. Pre-register for $20 participation fee at eventbrite.come and experience the all-inclusive Pelican Plunge and Party fun.

NAVARRE AND NAVARRE BEACH

New Year’s Eve Gala: Celebrate the New Year in "The Roaring 20s" fashion with the Pink Pirates of Navarre, a local nonprofit with a mission to raise awareness of breast cancer and raise money to fund mammograms for those who do not have insurance. The New Year’s Eve Gala, 8 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31, includes a prime rib dinner, live music, dancing, raffles and a midnight champagne toast at the Navarre Conference Center, 8700 Navarre Pkwy. in Navarre. For more information, email Frankie Gibbs at fgibbs@mchsi.com or visit www.facebook.com/pinkpiratesnavarre.

Penguin Plunge 'n Paddle: The 11th Annual Penguin Plunge 'n Paddle on Navarre Beach at Juana's Pagodas into the Santa Rosa Sound will benefit local suicide prevention organizations EscaRosa Suicide Prevention Coalition, Healing Paws for Warriors, and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Activities are noon-4 p.m. Jan. 1. Live music by Stevie Hall. Late registration and packet pickup 3-6 p.m. Dec. 31 and 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 1. Online registration at juanaspagodas.com. Call 850-939-1092.

3rd Annual Pirate Plunge: Arrr you ready to take the plunge? Scheduled 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 1, this charity event for Healing Paws for Warriors features a plunge into the Gulf of Mexico at the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier, 8579 Gulf Blvd. in Navarre Beach, followed by an after party at Broussard’s Bayou Grill & Bar. The Rowdies will rock the stage along with food and drink specials. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/PiratesOnThePanhandle.

PANAMA CITY and PANAMA CITY BEACH

Pier Park: Ring in the New Year at the 12th Annual Pier Park Beach Ball Drop. The free festivities begin on New Year’s Eve at 5:30 p.m. with the Family Celebration complete with live music, street vendors, a photo booth, balloon artists and the popular countdown to 8 p.m. featuring a drop of 10,000 beach balls onto Pier Park Drive. Revelers can party the night away leading up to the Midnight Celebration with live entertainment, a fireworks display and the New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop that features an 800-pound LED illuminated beach ball. Guests are also invited to enjoy the views from atop the SkyWheel. Scheduled performers include 5:35 p.m., The Barry Fish Band, 8:15 p.m., Paperwork; and 10 p.m., After Party Experience. Pier Park is at 600 Pier Park Drive, Panama City Beach.

PENSACOLA

Pensacola Symphony Orchestra: Ring in the New Year with a performance by the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Peter Rubardt at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Saenger Theatre. Titled "Celebrate the New Year," this annual concert will feature timeless music and guest appearances by pianist Ian Parker and saxophonist Dave Camwell. Parker will join the orchestra for George Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue" and Claude Debussy’s "Clair de lune," among other favorites. Camwell, who will share favorites from Duke Ellington and Richard Rodgers, is the director of jazz studies and associate professor of music at Troy University. Tickets start at $23 and may be purchased online at pensacolasymphony.com, by phone at 850-435-2533 or in person at the Saenger Theatre box office, 22 E. Intendencia St., Pensacol. Call the symphony office at 850-435-2533.

Fireworks display: Keep your eyes focused on the Pensacola Beach skies this New Year’s Eve for a free firework display along the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. At midnight, a dazzling light display, provided by the beach chamber, will take place overlooking the Santa Rosa Sound from the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk.

Polar Bear Plunge: Head to Pensacola Beach at 2 p.m. Jan. 1 and plunge into Santa Rosa Sound at the annual Polar Bear Plunge. Hosted by Paradise Bar & Grill, hundreds of dippers and spectators – many dressed in costume - flock to the beach. Registration begins at noon and the fee is $15 cash per person and participants will receive a Polar Bear Plunge T-shirt or a $10 registration donation to participate without the T-shirt and $5 Cub Club for ages fifth grade and under. All proceeds go to the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce. All event times are subject to change based on weather conditions.

Flora-Bama Polar Bear Dip: Jan. 1. After celebrating New Year's Eve at the Flora-Bama there is only one way to start the new year .... by taking a plunge into the Gulf of Mexico at high noon with a few thousand of your friends. Groups and families gather in costume, swimsuits and some even in wet suits. Those who fully submerge will get a free draft beer and a free New Year's lunch of ham, black-eyed peas, greens and cornbread. For more information in the Pensacola Bay Area, visit www.visitpensacola.com.

SOUTH WALTON

New Year’s Eve Family Beach Ball Drop: Join The Hub on 30A on the lawn for an early New Year’s Eve countdown for the kiddos with a beach ball drop at 7 p.m. at 7000 E. County Highway 30A, Santa Rosa Beach.

Countdown Seaside New Year’s Eve Celebration: Ring in the New Year in Seaside. The annual Countdown Seaside event will feature music, children's activities and fireworks at 9 p.m. Music starts at 5 p.m. with The Prescriptions, continue with Preachervan at 6:15 p.m. and The Brevet will conclude the night. Face painting and crafts with Abrakadoodle is from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Seaside Amphitheater. Enjoy the complimentary shuttle running from 7 a.m. Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. Jan. 1 from the 283 Grayton Beach Public Lot to Seaside throughout the day.

First Day Hike: Join Topsail Hill Preserve State Park for a First Day Hike 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 1, or 2–3:30 p.m. Leisurely explore the park with a Ranger to learn about it and its wildlife. Participants attending at 9 a.m. will enjoy a longer 4-mile round trip hike that starts at tram stop No. 2. Those coming at 2 p.m. will enjoy an easier mile and a half stroll that starts at the day use parking lot. Both trails are relatively flat with roots, rock and dirt. Bring water bottle, hat and sunscreen. Program is free with paid park admission. The park is at 7525 W. Scenic Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach. Visit www.FloridaStateParks.org.

7th Annual South Walton Fire District Polar Bear Plunge: The event takes place Jan. 1 at Ed Walline Beach Access on County Highway 30A with 11 a.m. registration at Shunk Gulley, 12:15 p.m. costume contest at Shunk Galley Stage and 1 p.m. plunge at Ed Walline park. An after plunge celebration will take place 1-3 p.m. at Shunk Gulley green space with live music. The $20 to register and all proceeds will provide free CPR classes in South Waltlon.