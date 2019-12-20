Noon Year's Eve

LuLu’s Fifth Annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration just for kids will be Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. There will be arts and crafts, inflatables, face painting, live music and a Countdown to Noon with kid-safe “fireworks” and a huge Beach Ball Drop.

New Year at HarborWalk

Ring in 2019 at HarborWalk Village’s New Year’s Eve Street Party. On the Main Stage at 7 p.m. is Flash Flood and at 9:30 p.m. is The Resolutions. Fireworks' shows are at 8 p.m. and midnight, and don't forget the Ball Drop Countdown. Starting at 10 p.m. there will be free themed parties at Harry Ts | Karaoke the Night Away; Coyote Ugly | Party Like It’s 1999; Jackacudas | Neon & Retro DJ Dance Party; and Margaritaville | Masquerade Party. HarborWalk Village is giving back this holiday season by collecting supplies and donations for those impacted by Hurricane Michael. Visit the Hurricane Relief tent and join in recovery efforts.

Emerald Grande’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve

Beginning at 7 p.m., enjoy a cocktail hour, 4-course dinner, fireworks at 8 p.m. and midnight, dancing all night with The Midnight Kiss. Evening is $125++ per person. For reservations, call 850-424-0622.

Baytowne Countdown

Don't miss The Village of Baytowne Wharf's end-of-the-year celebration from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. The family-friendly evening features face painting, kids’ activities, and live music on the Baytowne Live stage, finishing off with a firework display at 8 p.m. and midnight.

Countdown Seaside

Head to Seaside to bring in the New Year at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Seaside Amphitheater with live music, face painting, street performers and crafts. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Dinner Cruise

Ring in the New Year aboard SunQuest Cruises’ Solaris yacht from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dine. Dance. Cruise into 2020. The New Year’s Eve Cruise is exclusively for guests 21+ and includes five chef-inspired courses, a midnight champagne toast, live entertainment, party favors, and the best view of the fireworks show at midnight. The 125-foot Solaris yacht is docked at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 650-2519.

Marlin Grill New Year’s Eve Dinner

Marlin Grill in Miramar Beach will celebrate 2020 with an elegant New Year’s Eve Dinner Dec. 31.Seatings will be at 6 and 9 p.m. and diners will enjoy a four-course dinner menu. Reservations are required and the price for the 6 p.m. dinner is $109 per person while the 9 p.m. dinner is $129 per person. Call 351-1990 to book.

New Year's Eve Party at 790

Ring in 2020 with family and friends at 790 on the Gulf with a fun and interactive DJ who will be spinning hits from ALL the decades, a champagne toast at midnight, dinner and drink specials and door prizes and party favors. Call 850-650-4853 to make a reservation.

Fireworks at the Boardwalk

The perfect way to celebrate the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 is with family, friends, and little ones on the beach. Check out the restaurants at The Boardwalk for New Year’s Eve specials, front-row views of the show from the pier, and a countdown to 8 p.m. fireworks.