Make your plans in Panama City, Panama City Beach, along 30A

The following area events start on New Year’s Eve with many flowing into the New Year:

Tuesday, Dec. 31

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020 PARTY: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Dat Cajun Place Cafe, 8501 Thomas Drive, Panama City Beach with David Auen Group live 6-10 p.m. Specials include Cajun chicken alfredo, $7.99, New Year’s cocktail, $4, and draft beer for $1 from 4-7 p.m. Details: 850-588-5314 or DatCajunPlace.com

FIFTH ANNUAL BRITISH NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION: 4-6 p.m. at Runaway Island Beach Bar & Grill, 14521 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach with Touch of Class band. At 6 p.m. (midnight in London), there will be a full countdown with Champagne toast. Special menu, $19.99, features choice of seafood platter, blackened redfish with crawfish cream, “Cajam” pasta, pane’ed chicken. Reservations or details: 850-634-4884; RunawayIslandPCB.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE BAYOU: Celebrate with Cajun and Creole seafood, drinks and live music with Jesse Deese in newly renovated Bayou on the Beach Cafe & Oyster Bar, 11115 Hutchison Blvd., Panama City Beach. Details: 850-249-3478 or BayouOnTheBeachCafe.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE MENU: Dinner at the Grand Marlin in Panama City Beach, 5323 N. Lagoon Drive, to ring in New Year with special menu featuring sweet potato gnocchi; duck ragu with shaved Parmesan and arugula pesto, surf and turf, seared snapper, chocolate mousse cake, and Champagne panna cotta (all served a la carte). Reservations: 850-249-1500 or TheGrandMarlin.com

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020: Call for dinner reservations at g. Foley’s, 3212 W. 23rd St. Panama City. Details: 850-481-0354 or gFoleys.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER: 5-9 p.m. reserved seatings available at Saltwater Grill, 11040 Hutchison Beach, Panama City Beach with views of the 25,000-gallon aquarium. Chef Chris Joyner has put together a festive menu with appetizers, salads, soups, entrees and desserts that is being offered a la carte. Entrees include diver scallops and shrimp, sesame seared tuna, Grouper Imperial, seafood linguine, lobster mac and cheese, Ribeye Oscar, and surf and turf. Credit card required to guarantee reservation. Details: 850-230-2739 or SaltwaterGrillPCB.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER: 5 p.m. to midnight at Edward’s Fine Food & Wine, 66 Main St., Rosemary Beach. Chef Josh Smith’s special five-course menu features variety of options for a date night, dinner with friends or a family night out. Reservations or details: 850-231-8550 or www.edwards30a.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. (happy hour till 7 p.m.) at Cuvee 30A, 12805 U.S. 98 Unit D101, Inlet Beach with Chef Tim Creehan’s award-winning signature cuisine and special features and live music by Space Junkie. Reservations or details: 850-909-0111 or www.Cuvee30A.com/NYE

SALUTE 2019: 5-7 p.m. at 11 North Castle Harbour Drive, Alys Beach. Salute 2019 at NEAT before you ring in the New Year. Live music, light fare and cocktails available for purchase. Details at AlysBeach.com/events or call 850-213-5711

JAZZ SOIREE AND DINNER: 5-9 p.m. reservations available at Pescado Seafood Grill and Rooftop Bar in Rosemary Beach for swanky jazz soirée and three-course dinner with glass of Champagne; $150 per person. Guests welcome at the bar on first come, first served basis. Live music on the rooftop by Jamah Terry from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Reservations: rooftop30a.com

COUNTDOWN SEASIDE: 5-9:30 p.m. at the green on Central Square at Seaside. Ring in the New Year with live music, face painting, and crafts beginning at 5 p.m., featuring performances by The Brevet, Preachervan, and The Prescriptions. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Bring blankets and chairs; complimentary shuttle runs from 7 a.m. New Year’s Eve till 2 a.m. New Year’s Day from the 283 Grayton Beach Public Lot to Seaside; all Seaside guests welcome to use the shuttle. Details at SeasideFL.com/events

NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER: 6 p.m, 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. seatings for four-course dinner at George's at Alys Beach. The menu, created by Chef Camille Withall, features diverse first and second course options and main dishes including a seafood bowl, Wagyu filet, lamb rack and roasted half poulet. Cost: $130 adults; $40 kids. Reservations: info@georgesatalysbeach.com or 850-641-0017

NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER: 6-10 p.m. at Cafe 30A, 3899 E. Scenic Hwy. 30A, Seagrove Beach featuring four-course prix fixe menu with a glass of champagne for $135 per person; stay and ring in the New Year. Reservations or details: 850-231-2166 or CafeThirtyA.com

BAYTOWNE COUNTDOWN TO 2020: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Village of Baytowne Wharf, 9300 Baytowne Wharf Blvd., in Miramar Beach for family-friendly evening featuring face painting, kids’ activities, and live music on the Baytowne Live stage, plus a firework display at 8 p.m. and midnight. Details: www.baytownewharf.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE FAMILY BEACH BALL DROP: 7-7:30 p.m. at the Hub 30A, 7000 E. County Hwy. 30A, in Watersound for an early New Year’s Eve countdown for the kids with a beach ball drop; College Football Bowl Games also will be playing. Details: Hub30a.com/happenings/ or 850-213-0782

ROARING ’20s PARTY: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Funky Mermaid Lounge & Oyster Bar, 448 Harrison Ave., Panama City with speakeasy style food and drink menu. Dress up 1920s Flapper Style to enjoy a night at the Speakeasy Bar with music, small dance area, giveaways, costume contest, music bingo, and free Champagne toast at midnight. Give your password at the door: Funky. Details: 850-215-0947 or FunkyMermaidLounge.com

ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY AND NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION: 8 p.m. at Copper Tap Grille, 1316 Beck Ave., in St. Andrews with Champagne and dinner specials. Details: 850-740-3333 or CopperTapGrille.com

12TH ANNUAL BEACH BALL DROP: 8 p.m. countdown at Pier Park in Panama City Beach with beach ball drop of 10,000 inflatable beach balls from nets over the streets, followed by fireworks show, live music and entertainment. Final countdown till midnight features lowering of a giant LED-lit beach ball on Panama City Beach’s Celebration Tower standing over 80 feet in the center of Pier Park, followed by more fireworks. Details: VisitPanamaCityBeach.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE FIREWORKS, DINNER AND DANCING CRUISE: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on the SOLARIS yacht with five-course seated dinner, live entertainment, fireworks, party favors and Champagne; hosted by SunQuest Cruises. All-inclusive event is $150 per person. All guests over the age of 21 are welcome to attend. Reservations required by visiting www.SunQuestCruises.com or calling 850-650-2519.

GATSBY NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Farm & Fire Southern Pizzeria on the Choctawhatchee Bay. Tickets: $75, includes dinner, a champagne toast at midnight, a DJ for dance floor, a photo booth and more. Roaring ’20s attire or black tie optional. Cash bar. Tickets available for purchase at EventBrite.com.

SPLASH NYE BASH: 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. at Splash Bar, 6520 Thomas Drive, Panama City Beach with special guest Widow Von’du from Kansas City, Missouri; must be 18 to enter and 21 to drink. Showtimes at 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. Free hors d’oeuvres and party favors with Champagne toast at midnight. White attire requested. Advance tickets available on Eventbrite.com. Details: SplashBarFlorida.com

TRUE SOUL ALL WHITE PARTY: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at House Of Bourbon, 1201 Beck Ave., Panama City. Countdown to 2020. Tickets: $15 at door. Dress code: Wear your most festive all-white outfit. Get a free commemorative 4x6 photo and free champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 8 p.m.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY: 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. at No Name Lounge, 5555 W. U.S. 98, Panama City with live music by Mind Plays and Stykz spinning until late. Admission: $5 cover, includes Champagne toast at midnight; ages 21 and older event.

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2020 PARTY: 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Harpoon Harry’s, 12627 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach with balloon drop, free Champagne, hors d'oeuvres and GO GO dancers. General admission tickets are $9.99 (plus service fee) at EventBrite.