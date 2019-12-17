The seventh annual Americana Music Concert series will be in the Lodge at Camp Helen State Park with The Currys from 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020. The free concerts continue on Jan. 11 with Bing Futch; Jan. 25 with Mean Mary; Feb. 8 with Webb Wilder; and Feb. Feb. 22 with Lucky Mud

The concert series is hosted by Lucky Mud and sponsored by Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection, Panama City Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Friends of Camp Helen State Park.

The Currys are a beautiful blend of familial harmony, melody, stellar lyrics and a flair for the dramatic.

The following concert is a back to back win, win. The blazing talents and personality of Bing Futch is a testament to pure joy. From Appalachian melodies to down and dirty blues, you have never heard a dulcimer played this way or seen a mightier performer.

Mean Mary is the series’ featured performer. She really is mean — a mean fiddle and banjo player, a mean singer/songwriter, and mean performer. Currently residing in Nashville, she is a true Florida treasure. She’s not really mean, but she sure plays that way.

February concerts start with a nationally renowned artist Webb Wilder. He is full of rock and roll, blues, and a whole lotta fun.

Then last, but not least, back by popular demand, Lucky Mud finishes the 2020 concert season. The producers/hosts and sometimes performers for the last six years of concerts, Mike and Maggie McKinney (Lucky Mud) bring a delicious blend of harmony and wit, heartfelt lyrics and homegrown love for “SwampyTonk and Folkabilly” with a Florida flair.

Pick up free tickets for each show in the Visitor’s Center upon paying $2 park admission fees. Tickets are limited to the first 100 guests beginning at 5:30. Doors to the Lodge will be open for seating or selection of seating (your choice). Food and drink will be available beginning at 6 p.m. Concerts start promptly at 6:30.