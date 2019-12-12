For most of its 44 years, the West Alabama Christmas Parade, with attendant Christmas-tree lighting ceremony, has fallen on Mondays, typically right after Thanksgiving week.

For this year, Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority (PARA), which assembles and presents the events, moved it to this Friday, Dec. 13, to coincide with celebrations of the city’s Bicentennial. Tuscaloosa incorporated as a city Dec. 13, 1819.

PARA, the Tuscaloosa and Northport police, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Tuscaloosa Department of Transportation and others team to create what PARA director Gary Minor deemed its largest event of the year, involving about 10,000 participants and viewers.

Grand marshals for 2019 will be former Tuscaloosa City Council President Harrison Taylor, Tim Parker Jr. of Parker Towing, and Cathy Randall, a scholar, businesswoman and philanthropist. In addition to lifelong service, each of them served as co-chairs of the Tuscaloosa Bicentennial Commission, leading more than 50 members in a three-year-planning process.

Additional recognition will be given for the children of Dornell Cousette, a Tuscaloosa police investigator killed in the line of duty Sept. 16. Cousette’s daughters, Lydia Craig and Sylvia Cousette, and their mother Jaclyn Craig will be driven by a TPD officer, immediately following the grand marshals. Buildings along the parade route, including the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse, Bama Theatre and Tuscaloosa City Hall will be lighted in blue, weather permitting, in honor of all first responders.

The tree-lighting ceremony will begin at 5:15 p.m. on the courthouse lawn. The parade itself will start at 6:30 p.m. from 11th Street, rolling north on Greensboro Avenue, then turning east at University Boulevard.