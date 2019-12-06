Enjoy a memorable family holiday experience at LuLu’s fifth annual Billy Claus free event at 1 p.m. Dec. 21.

Billy Claus is Santa’s warm weather-loving brother who lives in the Caribbean, but comes this way to help Santa during the holiday season. The LuLuBelles are Billy’s version of Santa’s elves. Billy will visit with the children to hear their wish list to pass on to Santa.

Billy and the LuLuBelles will be available for photos with the children. In addition to kid’s arts and crafts activities, there will also be a reading of the children’s book authored by Lucy Buffett, “Billy Claus and the Spirit of Christmas.”

LuLu’s is in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge, next to Legendary Marina. For more Billy Claus information, visit www.lulubuffett.com/destin or call 850-710-5858.