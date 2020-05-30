The swift precautionary shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic forced thousands to file for unemployment assistance at CareerSource Gulf Coast.

PANAMA CITY — Summer is here and business is back but largely not back to normal. And for about 13% of Bay County's workforce, that could mean fewer opportunities for employment.

According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, 12.8% of the county's workforce was unemployed in April. That's about 9% higher than in March this year. The swift precautionary shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic forced thousands to file for unemployment assistance at CareerSource Gulf Coast. Hundreds of the jobless are still seeking assistance each week, according to Kim Bodine, executive director of CareerSource Gulf Coast.

"The volume is high. Our appointments are full and we are assisting hundreds of claimants via the telephone every week," she said.

► MAY 10, 2020: Panama City manufacturer keeps workers on job despite COVID-19

According to FDEO, 4.1% of Bay County's labor force — or 3,474 people — filed claims from March 15 to April 29. While it is not immediately clear how many of those were paid for the county, for the state, of 916,002 claims filed, 416,683 were paid.

Bodine, who has previously commented on the slow, frustrating process of applying for benefits, said she believes workers are cautious about returning to work due to concerns surrounding the virus, but "also tired of staying home" and "happy to get back to work."

As the state reopens, businesses are looking to hire and people are returning to work.

► MAY 18, 2020: Vaccine shows promise; US autoworkers back on job

"We have seen an uptick in job orders and some increase in job seekers, however not significant. I would assume many folks are returning to the jobs they had pre-pandemic," she said.

All of the major employers in Bay County retained regular employment levels during the shutdown and new projects are budding, which likely means more jobs, according to President of Bay Economic Alliance Becca Hardin.

"We've been very fortunate with most of our major employers being able to keep the doors open. The biggest hit, obviously, is tourism and hospitality, and the retail and commercial development area," Hardin said. "The majority of our projects have been on pause but we have a few projects specific to aviation that we're still pushing forward and one logistic project as well. So everything hasn't completely stopped and we actually are seeing more activity regenerate and receiving request for information for new projects even as early as this week."

► APRIL 3, 2020: My job was to cover the coronavirus pandemic, until I became part of it

Employing about 170 people, Oceaneering was one of those businesses that kept its workers on. The company's workplace adjusted relatively easily to the government restrictions and is now preparing to bring employees who have been working remotely back into the office, according to General Manager Thomas Landreth. The company is now seeking to fill a handful of positions.

"We have been hiring all year, trying to get our staffing up to where we need it. We're still bringing on four to six folks we're still recruiting for," he said, noting the continued hiring process was a plan that was in place prior to the pandemic. Landreth said while the impact has been minimal, Oceaneering is prepared to institute appropriate requirements for a safe workplace for workers returning to offices.

"It's definitely changed some of what we do," he said later, "but we make good plans before we implement things."

► APRIL 1, 2020: Here are the companies mass hiring during the coronavirus pandemic

However, for the service and tourist industries, bouncing back after being forced to close presents new challenges in getting workers back to work.

Buddy Wilkes, Chairman of Bay County Tourist Development Council and owner of Shipwreck Island Park, said hotels and motels are reporting June and July bookings of up to about 75% of typical summer reservations, and tourist attractions are bracing for a wave of visitors — however, "I'm not sure, and none of us are sure, where we stand."

With less money to spend, Wilkes said it may be that visitors come to the beach, but "we may see less of them at attractions, at some of the better sit-down restaurants" and "they may be a little stricter on their budget."

► MAY 23, 2020: Bay County expecting 115 new aviation jobs

"We think the number of people coming to the beach will be okay ... but as far as everybody in the hospitality side ... we don't know how solid that's going to be all summer long," he said, adding "and it may be perfectly fine," but businesses are budgeting on a lesser number of people.“

If Memorial Day weekend was any sign of how likely visitors might be to spend leisure time in Bay County, Wilkes could be right about things being okay as the summer goes on.

"In our area, as the governor phases in reopening, especially in hospitality and tourism, the jobs will follow," Bodine said. "It seems that Memorial Day was successful in terms of tourism, and many people are ready to take a break. We have a beautiful place here to do just that."

"For other industries, it may be more gradual, but unless there is a peak in cases or a second round of the virus, I would imagine for Florida, especially, things will begin to move toward normal more quickly," she concluded.