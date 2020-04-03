In light of social distancing, some real estate groups are making a digital shift.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Although the COVID-19 virus pandemic has caused a dip in the local housing market, experts hope a virtual approach will keep their businesses afloat.

By incorporating technology, Debbie Ashbrook, CEO of the Central Panhandle Association for Realtors, believes the market will never again crash like during the Great Recession of 2008.

"We are not going to see, in my opinion, a decline (in sales)," Ashbrook said. "We might see a slight dip because of the slowing activity right now, but we’re not going to see the market go down at all."

In light of social distancing, both she and Scott Ingraham, owner of Scott Ingraham Real Estate Group, have shifted their companies to almost exclusively offer virtual tours.

"Obviously, the buyers and the sellers are both a little skittish about if the (homes are) sanitized, (and) if they’re clean," Ingraham said. "I think that the virtual and digital world we’re in right now gives us the opportunity to show and sell homes without actually being in the home."

He added that while the digital approach is a nice crutch for coping with the pandemic, it can only last for so long. Eventually, people will have to go back to work or a recession may occur, he believes.

While Ashbrook and Ingraham are optimistic about the housing market’s future, Gerard Virga, broker and owner of Virga Reality, has a different perspective.

For him, the next couple months will play a crucial role in the local market.

While he’s confident things will go back to normal if the virus dissipates soon, he worries things could take a turn for the worst if it lingers for months to come.

"I think it’s going to be a hard-hit thing," he said on the virus’ impact. "I think a lot of people are scared right now with their jobs and income and that’s what’s hurting it."

All three reported a dip in pending home sales ranging from roughly 40% to more than 70%. These are transactions on homes written during a specific time period.

"We knew those would go down because showings were not what they were because sellers don’t want people in their house," Ashbrook said.

She added that even if Florida went on a statewide shut down, real estate should stay operational because it’s an essential service.

"The American dream has always been and always will be home ownership," she said.