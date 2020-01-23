The new Panama City location will be the first of 10 planned in the Florida Panhandle, including Fort Walton Beach.

PANAMA CITY — Slim Chickens, a fast casual restaurant with dine-in and drive-through options, will open its first Florida location in the spring, the franchise announced Wednesday.

The first of 10 Slim Chickens planned in the Florida Panhandle will be located at 300 W. 23rd St. in Panama City, part of a recent franchise agreement. A location also will be coming to Callaway with additional restaurants planned for Penscaola and Fort Walton Beach.

Slim Chickens is being brought to the area by multi-unit franchisees Chris and Amy McMillan, who have nearly 20 years of restaurant experience, along with business partners Richard Maddox, Adam Cantrell and Becky Retherford. All are local business owners.

The deal initially was signed in the spring of 2018, and in May 2019, Chris McMillan first announced the plans to bring Slim Chickens to Bay County with hopes to open the first restaurant by November 2019.

"Slim Chickens has incredible momentum behind it — the brand is red hot. Now is the time to franchise with the brand," Chris McMillan said in a press release. "We truly believe in Slim Chickens and are thrilled to show new customers in Florida what the excitement is all about. With its touch of southern hospitality and broad menu, we know it’s going to be a hit."

Slim Chickens — founded in 2003 by Tom Gordon and Greg Smart in Fayetteville, Arkansas — has opened 100 locations across the United States, the United Kingdom and Kuwait with another 350 restaurants in development.

"The McMillans and their business partners are exactly the kind of franchisees we’re seeking as we expand into new markets," stated Jackie Lobdell, executive director of franchise development at Slim Chickens. "Their professional background in restaurant operations coupled with their local business expertise are what we look for as we sign franchisees across the country."

McMillan has lived in Panama City for nearly four years, initially relocating to the area with the Sonic franchise.