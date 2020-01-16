Possible uses mentioned for the former 12,042-square-foot pizza restaurant include returning it to a restaurant, turning it into a retail outlet or dividing it up for multiple tenants.

NAVARRE — The Helen Back site near the Navarre Beach Bridge was purchased for $1.25 million in November by couple Wayne and Denise Wheatley, who own several other properties such as Pier One Marina Gulf Breeze and The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge.

Possible uses mentioned for the former 12,042-square-foot pizza restaurant include returning it to a restaurant, turning it into a retail outlet or dividing it up for multiple tenants. Closed in early 2017, the parcel includes 154 feet of frontage along Navarre Parkway and runs back to the the Santa Rosa Sound beach,

Additionally, it includes 1,390-square-feet of deck area that overlooks the Sound.

Helen Back is back (sort of)

The property appraiser lists the site as 0.34 acres but listing agent SVN Southland Commercial says it actually contains two parcels that total 1.969 acres.

New owners of the property could not be reached despite repeated attempts by the Northwest Florida Daily News.

TJ Goulet, President and CEO of the Greater Navarre Area Chamber of Commerce, would like to see it incorporated into an improved waterfront.

"I’d like to see the waterfront from the (Emerald Beach RV Park) more cohesive and connected," Goulet said. "The property by itself was never that strong."

New hotel may come to Navarre

Phil Babiak, a longtime co-owner and broker of Century 21 in Navarre, said he would like to see the place opened once again. First built in 2006, it became a restaurant in 2008.

"Clearly, a thriving business would send a very strong message to the community and people who may consider this a place to move or retire," Babiak said. "I’m sure they will come up with the right goods and services and the community will reward them for it."

Daily News restaurant news