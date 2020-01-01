Since 2015, HCA Healthcare’s North Florida Division has invested more than $305 million in improvements to Panhandle medical facilities.

Taking a look back at the last four years of improvements for HCA Healthcare's North Florida Division, it's easy to be impressed.

Looking forward, it's going to be much of the same.

More than $305 million has been invested into four hospitals in the Panhandle over the last four years and in 2020, including several new locations set to open this year, according to a press release from HCA.

Since 2015, 19 expansion and/or renovation projects have been undertaken at the four locations, including the creation of 116 inpatient beds and 48 emergency rooms. In total, there are now 32 sites of care in the Panhandle that include four hospitals, two free-standing emergency rooms, two urgent care center/walk-in clinics, one same-day surgery center and 23 physician practice locations.

By the end of 2020, there will be an additional three free-standing emergency rooms, with Pensacola, Panama City and Navarre all set for openings.

HCA Healthcare North Florida Division also invested heavily in helping the area recover from Hurricane Michael's devastating impact in 2018. It held two recruitment events across the Panhandle to help individuals displaced by their current employer or looking to relocate, which resulted in 259 hires between November and December 2018, and another 1,658 hires in 2019.

"Each of these projects reflects our commitment to ensuring residents of the Panhandle always have access to outstanding quality medical care when they need it most," said Michael P. Joyce, HCA Healthcare North Florida Division President.

"By creating additional access points and capacity, we look forward to serving more patients and acting as a resource and partner to these communities."

Here's a look at some of the major improvements, completed and planned, by location.

-Sealed and repainted entire hospital exterior.

-Renovated all patient units.

-Two new Cath labs.

-Expanded robotic surgical capability.

-Expanded inpatient rehab center, ER expansion, Trauma expansion and parking garage addition.

-Relocated free-standing Destin ER to new location.

-Unveiled plans for new tower with 24 medical/surgery inpatient beds, 18 ICU beds, new cafeteria/kitchen.

-Approximately 90 new employees once expansion is complete.

-Renovated 27 beds in ICU and Medical/Surgical Unit.

-Expanded Operating Room Department and emergency room, which gained 13 beds.

-ER expansion complete in Jan. 2020, diagnostic center expansion complete in Aug. 2020.

-Completed ICU expansion and renovation.

-Undergoing ER expansion.