This is a partial listing of stores that will be open, and stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving. Hours my vary. Information provided by Gannett.
Places that will be open on Thanksgiving
* hours may vary
— Best Buy
— Bed Bath and Beyond
— CVS
— Gamestop
— Home Depot
— JCPenney
— Old Navy
— RiteAid
— Sears
— Target
— Walgreens
— Walmart
— Whole Foods
RELATED: TV Black Friday 2019 deals: Are they worth it?
Related: How to get the best Walmart Black Friday 2019 deals
These stores are closed on Thanksgiving
— Academy Sports + Outdoors
— Ace Hardware
— Barnes & Noble
— Bealls
— Dillard’s
— Harbor Freight
— Hobby Lobby
— Home Depot
— Marshalls
— Office Depot
— OfficeMax
— Petsmart
— Pier 1 Imports
— Publix
— Sam’s Club
— Staples
— T.J.Maxx