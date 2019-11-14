“Airplane Mode” has you sitting in a window seat in economy class for a six-hour commercial flight. The entire six hours.

Usually when a new video game is announced, it’s not too hard to figure out who its target audience is.

Madden and FIFA titles for the sports fans, the “Call of Duty” series for the action fans, “Dead by Daylight“ for the horror fans.

Occasionally, a game gets announced and you wonder who would possibly want to play that.

I had that reaction when “Airplane Mode” was announced earlier this month. The game is the first title announced by cable network AMC, which is getting into the video game industry.

I recently wrote about how strange some of the games in the simulation genre had gotten and this game definitely qualifies.

“Airplane Mode” has you sitting in a window seat in economy class for a six-hour commercial flight. The entire six hours.

The game will be completely random each time you play it. So one flight might have delays before takeoff, one might have bad Wi-Fi service, one might have a screaming baby behind you for the entire six-hour flight. Sometimes there will be turbulence, sometimes there won’t.

During the flights, you’ll be able to keep yourself entertained by watching a selection of movies from the 1930s on the in-flight entertainment system in front of you and the in-flight magazine will feature real articles along with Sudoku and crossword puzzles to complete.

Especially if the game is playable in VR, I could see where “Airplane Mode” could be used to help people afraid to fly to get over their fears. Other than that though, I’m not sure who this game is really for.

I don’t like sitting on a real plane. Sitting on a digital one for six hours sounds terrible, unless there’s a lot more to the game than the developers are telling us now and the plane crashes on a mysterious tropical island with smoke monsters and polar bears. I could get into that.

"Airplane Mode“ is expected to be released for PC through Steam next year. I’m definitely curious about how this game will turn out. But am I curious enough to put down the $10 to $20 this game will probably cost when it’s released? Probably not.

Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com. He is currently playing "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order." You can find him to play online through his PlayStation Network ID: DustRAG316.