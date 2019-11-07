When it comes to video games, the newest and flashiest graphics along with the latest gameplay innovations are always a treat. At the same time, it’s sometimes nice to get reacquainted with a classic.

“Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King“ released last week for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch. The collection features remastered versions of the Sega Genesis version of ”Disney’s Aladdin“ and the Genesis and Super Nintendo versions of ”The Lion King.“

I’ve been playing the games on the Switch and they’ve been a joy to revisit.

In past columns I’ve written about how games were a lot harder back in the day than they are today and this collection is a perfect example of that.

Like a lot of recent releases of older titles, the “Disney Classic Games” collection has a rewind feature, so if you miss that jump or get hit by an enemy, you can go back and do it over to correct your mistake. I made frequent use of the rewind feature in both of these games.

If you need even more help, there’s an option to watch as the computer does a play-through of the game where you can jump in at any time and take control. This came in handy for me during a particularly tough platforming section in “The Lion King.”

Both games do a good job of giving the overall plot of their films, leaving most of the romantic parts on the cutting room floor.

Most importantly, both games hold up really well and remain fun.

“Aladdin” is definitely the better of the two games. The controls feel tight and the animation is gorgeous for a game this old (it is Disney after all). While the game has some good challenges, like escaping the cave on the magic carpet after stealing the magic lamp, it doesn’t feel cheap with its difficulty.

While still fun, “The Lion King” is more frustrating than I remember. Some of the platforming is a little too unforgiving (the rewind feature really comes in handy here) and there is a puzzle in the second level involving monkeys that drags on way longer than it should. If you can get past that, you’re in for a good action-platformer game.

